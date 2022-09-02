Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.

Detectives say the man is considered armed and dangerous.
Edward Leon Bush Jr.
Edward Leon Bush Jr.(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi.

ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,

Investigators in Alabama and Mississippi are looking for 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr. of Greenwood, Miss.

ALEA investigators said Bush is currently wanted for murder in Mississippi and is considered armed and dangerous.

Bush was also involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Sept. 1, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County, according to ALEA detectives.

Bush was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt near the intersection of U.S. 80 and Dallas County 45, in Dallas County.


how to add a google map to my website

If you see Bush or have any information in these cases contact ALEA’s Tuscaloosa Highway Patrol Post at (205) 553-5531.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 1, 2022
Tropical Storm Danielle
Tropical Storm Danielle
Executive Director Dan Barnard said Dec. 8-11 will be a treasure for country and Gospel music...
Reopening of Ellis Theatre draws star power

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
Crimenet 09_01_22
Football Forecast
It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington,...
Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage