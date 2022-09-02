September is Healthy Aging Month

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we begin a new month, one non-profit organization wants to remind the public to keep your health a top priority.

September is Healthy Aging Month and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is urging people to take a serious look into how they can improve their cognitive health.

Chris Schneider, the Director of Communication with Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, said nationwide there are more than 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and locally the numbers are expected to increase.

“Locally for you guys I know you’re in Mississippi and you serve Alabama. Both of those states are projected to have about a 20 percent increase in the number of people living with Alzheimer’s Disease by 2025 so it’s a growing crisis across the country and locally in your area as well. That’s why it is so critically important that people take these proactive steps to help reduce their risk. To live a healthy lifestyle and protect their brain health,” said Schneider.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has 10 steps for healthy aging which are:

  • Eat Well
  • Stay Active
  • Learn New Things
  • Get Enough Sleep
  • Mind Your Meds
  • Stop Smoking and Limit Alcohol
  • Stay Connected
  • Know Your Blood Pressure
  • See Your Doctor
  • Get a Memory Screening

Currently, the foundation says there are more than 96,000 people in Alabama living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 57,000 people in Mississippi are living with the disease.

They encourage the public to get a yearly memory screenings.

To schedule your memory screening appointment, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s website.

