Third person arrested in burglary case

Jonathan Mena arrested for burlgary
Jonathan Mena arrested for burlgary(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd.

The property owner helped slow down the assailants before they were arrested.

“This is the story where they let the air out of the tire. The car only drove a short distance before it became disabled,” Sollie said. “Two of the individuals were taken intro custody there. The third individual broke and ran into the woods. Through the community’s support we identified the third individual.”

Mena’s bond was set at $25,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

