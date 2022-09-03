Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson

(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.

“The outlook is very stable,” the press release said. “However, additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made do leave the potential for fluctuations in progress.”

The city says water has reached the Suncrest Tank, and most of Jackson should have pressure. Only a few remaining pockets in South Jackson may still be experiencing low or no pressure, the press release said.

“Work continues in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems. This work is initially focused on increasing the production ability of the O.B. Curtis facility,” the press release said. “Increasing the production ability will create more stability in water supply.”

The city says teams from Georgia and Florida rural water associations are also on-site assisting with repairing and restoring many of the automated systems that will support better management of the production of water and water quality.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Jonathan Mena arrested for burlgary
Third person arrested in burglary case
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi
Mississippi National Guardsmen direct traffic as they pass out cases of drinking water to...
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’

Latest News

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Pilot in custody after flying, allegedly making threats in Mississippi
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors...
Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis