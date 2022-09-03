Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson.

“We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”

The company says it will match employee donations to eligible nonprofit disaster relief organizations, including the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, the Community Foundation for Mississippi – Disaster Relief and Recover Fund, the Mississippi Food Network, and the Voice of Calvary Ministries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Jonathan Mena arrested for burlgary
Third person arrested in burglary case
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi
Mississippi National Guardsmen direct traffic as they pass out cases of drinking water to...
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’

Latest News

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Pilot in custody after flying, allegedly making threats in Mississippi
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors...
Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’