Earth’s Bounty hosts first Saturday market

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was a great day to be outside just enjoying some fresh air and a little shopping.

Earth’s Bounty held another first Saturday market featuring several local businesses selling a variety of items ranging from candles, honey, baked goods, and much more.

Viviana Huemme, the owner of Flaming Horse Candle Company, said she appreciates markets like this that give small businesses a opportunity to grow.

“It’s just so much fun. Honestly, my favorite part about these markets, of course, is sharing my company and my faith with the city of Meridian, but also getting to know other vendors and kind of being in with the small business community, especially because we are from a military family. So, we move around a lot. It’s kind of hard to connect with the community so we really enjoy these small markets, where we all can kind of get to together and I can actually find kind of like home,” said Huemme.

Flaming Horse Candle Company is a faith-centered business that sells multiple of scents for the summer and fall.

