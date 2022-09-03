Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A).

It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.

It was as if every time Kemper County seemed to gain some momentum, Louisville would stifle it.

Especially on the defensive end. Four times in the first quarter Kemper County forced Louisville to third down, but with a chance to make a defensive stop, they were lured offside.

Kemper County hosts Forest next Friday.

