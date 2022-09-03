Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville

Kemper County sideline.
Kemper County sideline.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A).

It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.

It was as if every time Kemper County seemed to gain some momentum, Louisville would stifle it.

Especially on the defensive end. Four times in the first quarter Kemper County forced Louisville to third down, but with a chance to make a defensive stop, they were lured offside.

Kemper County hosts Forest next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 1, 2022
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Hurricane Danielle
Hurricane Danielle: The 1st named hurricane of the 2022 season

Latest News

The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 35-16 to improve to 2-0 on the...
Tailgate recap: West Lauderdale outlasts Neshoba Central
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right,...
Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban
Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, embrace after a loss in their...
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles