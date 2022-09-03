Hattiesburg Zoo to host 3rd ‘Sensory Day’ on Sept. 11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting its third “Sensory Day” of 2022 on Sunday, Sept. 11. This event is geared toward customers with sensory needs.

“Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been well received by our community this year, so we wanted to offer a third opportunity for our guests to enjoy a quiet Zoo,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education, and wildlife.

On any regular day, the Hattiesburg Zoo is a bustling attraction, filled with plenty of sounds and movement that could possibly trigger an adverse reaction in someone with sensory sensitivities.

On Sept. 11, the zoo will have all music turned off, quiet train rides, sensory stations and calm animal encounters throughout the day. This event will take place during regular zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We thought September 11 would be the perfect day because we recognize its importance in American History, and want those individuals and families affected by PTSD to know that Sensory Day is the perfect day for them to choose to visit the Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Cumpton.

Sensory bags, which are designed to help sensory needs in both children and adults, will be available at the Zoo office. The bags are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, which can help lessen sensory overload and help engage individuals.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our community and we look forward to seeing all of you on Sunday, September 11,” said Cumpton.

The Hattiesburg Zoo staff has been trained by leading professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs, and how to handle any sensory overload situations that may occur.

The staff is prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be welcomed with comfort and accommodation.

The Hattiesburg Zoo was the first attraction/destination in Mississippi to be certified by KultureCity as a sensory-inclusive location.

Regular zoo admission rates apply, and there is no additional charge for Sensory Day. Annual passes will be honored on this day.

