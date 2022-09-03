Las Vegas man accused of attacking bus driver for not taking daughter to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after he refused to take his daughter to school.

The suspect identified as Otis Tanner, faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident.

According to CCSD Police, the incident occurred around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.

According to CCSDPD, the bus driver was on his route when a man walked onto the bus.

The driver reportedly told the suspect to exit, but he refused.

The suspect reportedly positioned his body in the aisle, telling the bus driver, “make me, make me,” when he was told to exit the bus.

The bus driver reportedly grabbed the suspect’s arm, which led to him hitting the driver in the face multiple times with a closed fist, the arrest report said.

The suspect also reportedly kicked the driver from the bus to the ground outside and continued punching him, according to the report.

The bus driver told CCSDPD that he feared for his life and the lives of the students, according to the report.

Eventually, the driver pulled out a tire iron from the bus for self-defense.

The suspect then told the driver he was now a “mark” and that he “will be watching for him,” CCSDPD said in the report.

The altercation stemmed from an incident on Aug. 17, after the suspect’s daughter was not on the student list to be transported on his bus, so the driver refused to take her.

The bus driver reported feeling dizzy and sore after the altercation, causing him to request medical treatment because he thought he was going to vomit, CCSDPD said.

Multiple students had videos of the incident, according to CCSDPD.

Videos showed the bus driver grabbing the suspect’s arm to remove him from the bus before he started hitting the driver, the report said.

The suspect was arrested Aug. 19 near his home.

He told police he knew why he was stopped and admitted to hitting the driver multiple times, the report said.

He will face charges of burglary, battery on a protected person, and threat to a school employee.

According to court records, his bail was set at $25,000. His next court appearance was set for Sept. 27.

