Local movie theater offers discounted tickets for National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day happening this Saturday
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you don’t have any Labor Day plans, here’s an idea that’s easy on your wallet.

This Saturday is National Cinema Day, where movie tickets will only be $3.

Destiny Dunn, the Assistant General Manager at Golden Ticket Cinemas, said movie attendance hasn’t quite bounced back after the pandemic so theaters across the country are trying to get people back to the big screen.

“It is a really good deal. You won’t too much find a deal like that, you know Tuesday we might have $5.50, but it’s $3. Try to come out, enjoy yourself, bring your kids and stuff like that. Have a family day at the movies,” said Dunn.

This is Golden Ticket Cinema’s first year participating in the National Cinema Day deal.

Major chains like AMC and Regal are also offering the discount as well.

