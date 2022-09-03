Many will have to dodge showers this holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the Labor Day Holiday Weekend , we’ll be in an unsettled weather pattern. Upper-level disturbances will influence our weather for a series of days. They’ll lead to daiy rain chances for not just our local area...but for our entire region. So, if your holiday plans will be spent anywhere across the South, chances are...showers will chase you inside at some point.

It doesn’t look like any one particular day will be a complete wash-out, but chances are high enough for you to have back-up indoor plans (if you had outdoor plans). Saturday, the best timing & coverage for showers/storms will be in the afternoon & evening. Similar for Sunday and Labor Day, but rain is more likely both of these days compared to the start of the weekend. To stay a step ahead of the weather, it’s best to download the Free WTOK Weather App if you haven’t already. You’ll have the radar and an hourly forecast in the palm of your hand which will help you better plan out your day.

As for temps, it’ll feel like summer: hot & muggy. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday, but some areas may stay in the upper 80s Sunday & Monday depending on when the rain moves in.

Beach and Boating

If you’ll be at the AL/MS/FL/LA Gulf Coast beaches, expect daily rain chances. If you hear thunder, get inside immediately! The yellow flags are expected to fly at the coastal beaches, but take heed to whatever flag color is posted. Also, monitor the radar closely if you plan to be on a boat. It’s best not to have boating plans when thunderstorms are possible.

Tracking the Tropics

Danielle is out over the northern Atlantic, minding its own business. After barely moving this weekend, it’s expected to get a boost northeastward early next week. We’re continuing to monitor another area that’s now in the Western Atlantic. It could become the next tropical cyclone. If it gets a name, it’ll be called Earl. Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

