Tailgate recap: West Lauderdale outlasts Neshoba Central

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 35-16 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The first quarter was action packed as West Lauderdale fumbled on the hand off and the Rockets were able to immediately land on the red zone. A couple of plays later, Elijah Ruffin, who picked up the fumble, was able to score as Neshoba Central took an early 7-0 lead.

West Lauderdale was able to respond as running back Caleb Collins was able to take a long run and it took who else but Elijah Ruffin to bring him down. In the same series, Parker would take it himself and run in for the score to tie it up.

The Knights were able to keep their momentum going as they ended up beating Neshoba Central in the Rockets home game opener. West Lauderdale goes to 2-0 on the season and Neshoba Central still looks for their first win.

