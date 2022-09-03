Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Earl formed on Friday evening across the Atlantic just east of the Windward Islands. The core of it will stay east of Puerto Rico, but some of its rain bands may impact the island and surrounding islands.

It’s battling some wind shear, and this could slow down its development. Regardless, it looks like it’ll stay out of the Gulf of Mexico. However, it still remains one for the Bahamas, East Coast, and Bermuda to watch. Bermuda in particular needs to be watchful since many of the forecast models have Earl recurving toward the N/NE by early next week (in its direction).

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for any changes.

