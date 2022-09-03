Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

It's the 5th named storm of the season
It's the 5th named storm of the season(It's the 5th named storm of the season)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Earl formed on Friday evening across the Atlantic just east of the Windward Islands. The core of it will stay east of Puerto Rico, but some of its rain bands may impact the island and surrounding islands.

It’s battling some wind shear, and this could slow down its development. Regardless, it looks like it’ll stay out of the Gulf of Mexico. However, it still remains one for the Bahamas, East Coast, and Bermuda to watch. Bermuda in particular needs to be watchful since many of the forecast models have Earl recurving toward the N/NE by early next week (in its direction).

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for any changes.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 1, 2022
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Hurricane Danielle
Hurricane Danielle: The 1st named hurricane of the 2022 season

Latest News

Regardless, Enjoy!
Many will have to dodge showers this holiday weekend
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
Football Forecast
It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 2nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 2nd, 2022