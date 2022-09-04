ADPH expands Monkeypox vaccine series eligibility

ADPH updated monkeypox vaccine eligibility
ADPH updated monkeypox vaccine eligibility
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 20,000 people in the US have been infected with Monkeypox. Fortunately, all of them have recovered according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but it’s still important to slow the spread of this virus.

County health departments across the state are now offering the Monkeypox vaccine series to more people.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting there are now 69 cases of the disease in the state and as the number of cases rise, the number of available vaccines are rising too.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says they don’t want these vaccines sitting on shelves but going in arms, so they expanded eligibility.

Previously, ADPH was offering the vaccine to those who were in close contact with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox. Now, they are adding men who identify as gay or bisexual and are sexually active, along with people deemed at higher risk for infection by a doctor.

While anyone can be infected, ADPH says in this outbreak male to male sexual contact has been a risk factor.

Dr. Stubblefield says this isn’t the only change: “The vaccine is now available to be put in intradermally which is just underneath the skin. What this does is this extends the amount of vaccine. Instead of one dose per vial, it’s actually five doses per vial so that just means that we can get more vaccine in what we already have.”

Stubblefield says while most county health departments are stocked with vaccines, not all are. So it’s important to call your local health department before showing up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

The City of Birmingham is now up to 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths.
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
Sunday Planner
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
Organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
33 dogs rescued from Animal Rescue Corps after being left in unlivable conditions.
33 animals rescued from one property