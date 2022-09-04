Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Amanda Alvarado and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, WMC reported.

Memphis Police Department arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher, 34, was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher is still missing.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
ADPH updated monkeypox vaccine eligibility
ADPH expands Monkeypox vaccine series eligibility
The City of Birmingham is now up to 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths.
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling