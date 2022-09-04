Authorities: water pressure should be restored to all Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says water pressure should be restored to all residents, and most are now experiencing normal pressure.

According to a press release, the total output at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has increased to 90 psi, exceeding the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.

“The outlook continues to be positive. However, additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made do leave potential for fluctuations in progress,” the press release said.

The city says all tanks saw increased storage levels overnight, and multiple tanks are approaching full. According to the city, no tanks are at low levels.

The city is continuing work on the membrane and conventional systems with city staff and mutual aid teams from Georgia and Florida rural water associations.

The focus for today is repair and maintenance work at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to increase water quantity and water quality, the press release says.

The city also says repairing the Anhydrous Ammonia tank leak should be completed today.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the sampling process midweek. This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice. We will alert residents as soon as this happens,” the press release said.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, please alert the city of Jackson by using this online reporting tool https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.