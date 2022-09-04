Frontline Responders: James Carter Foundation helping kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nicholas Brooks sat down with James Cater, who created the Carter Foundation 8 years ago for our Frontline Responders. Carter shares how the foundation has been helping hundreds of kids in the community.

“I saw Meridian doing drastic changes, and I wanted to do my part,” said Carter.

The Carter Foundation has been helping young men and women to become productive citizens by learning about financial literacy, community development, and mannerism.

“The mission is to inspire the youth. To bring unity into the community. We start doing that by hosting community events. It elevated to education, motivation, and elevation,” said Carter.

Carter said he always wanted to promote fatherhood in the community. So, he started this foundation to motivate, educate and help children grow into mature adults.

“A lot of kids that I target are from the hood. The best hood for me that I ever represent is fatherhood. Every father should be his child’s first superhero,” said Carter.

Carter said his passion for his organization comes from his own childhood.

“I was those kids. I grew up in a poor environment. We always live close to the projects, right across the street, right around the corner. I always hung out in the projects, and I started to mimic some of the behavior that I saw. I ended up getting involved with things I shouldn’t have gotten involved with. That was kind of like my motivation. Standing in that vision was great. But I think when we started going back to those same neighborhoods that I grew up in - showing the kids that I come from here and this is what I’m doing now,” said Carter.

The Carter Foundation has impacted hundreds of kids’, held memorable events in the city, and now has its own building called the Youth Motivation Academy.

“I would want the legacy of the Carter Foundation to know that we produced the next generation of leaders. If you take nothing from the Carter Foundation, I won’t feel like none of it is in vain if we can help other people set up nonprofits that cater to the youth as well. Right now, I’m trying to make sure I help cultivate the next generation,” said Carter.

