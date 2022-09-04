Have your umbrellas at the ready as rain looks to continue to dominate our forecast.

By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s safe to say you will want to keep your rain gear and umbrellas ready at the end of your weekend, and for the start of your week we will start off rainy. Scattered showers will persist into the overnight hours and tomorrow morning and see the chances increase throughout the day. There will be breaks where some communities will not see any rain, but ensure you are weather aware as rain will be persistent throughout the day. Tuesday we should have a break from the rain, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower, and then on Wednesday, the rain returns for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be sitting in the 80s most of the week but feel like temperatures can be higher because of the humidity. Make sure you dress light and don’t forget your umbrellas and stay weather aware.

Tracking the Tropics: We have two named systems in the tropics as Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle are still churning up the waters in the Atlantic. Both storms are moving away from the mainland US, but we will continue monitoring both systems. There is an area of development off the coast of Africa that does have a 20% to develop over the next 5 days and we here at Storm Team 11 will continue keeping you as up-to-date as possible.

