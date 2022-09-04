Liberty outlasts USM in 4 overtimes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win.

Frank Gore Jr.’s two-point conversion attempt in overtime No. 4 was stuffed and the Flames skipped away from “The Rock” victorious.

Gore Jr. reprised his “Superback” role in the second half, rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, including a 46-yard jaunt to tie the game at 10-10 to open the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles took their first lead of the night just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter when Eric Scott Jr. intercepted Johnathan Bennett’s pass and returned it 13 yards to the end zone.

True freshman Kaidon Salter entered the game as Liberty’s third quarterback to lead the Flames to two touchdown drives, the latter ending in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Demario Douglas to tie the game at 24-24 with 36 seconds left.

The teams traded a pair of missed field goals in the first overtime. Briggs Bourgeois nailed a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at 27 and force a third overtime.

The Flames won the two-point conversion battle in the final two overtimes.

USM starting quarterback Ty Keyes left the game in the second quarter after taking a hit from Liberty safety Robert Rahimi. The play was reviewed and Rahimi was ejected for targeting.

Backup Trey Lowe’s only pass attempt was intercepted and Gore Jr. took the remainder of the game’s snaps in the second half, completing one pass for 48 yards.

Southern Miss (0-1) makes its first trip to No. 16 Miami next Saturday at 11 a.m.

You can watch parts of USM’s post-game press conference below:

