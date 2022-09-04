‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel

‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event.

The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.

Vendors showcased handmade ceramics, jewelry, local honey and more. Several vendors have made special appearances showcasing their craft on the HGTV show, Home Town.

The market saw 19 different vendors, which is the most in event history.

“This is a great opportunity to not only showcase my tea to different vendors in this state, but also the many tourists that come from all over the US and even some countries, just to shop here,” said Christina Berry, the founder of Siply Good Tea. “So, it gives my tea the opportunity to push its brand out there and get awareness from a large assortment of people.”

The final Mississippi Made of the year is scheduled for December.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

Southeast Lauderdale band program receives donation
Local high school band receives instrument donations
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA
September 2, 2022: Dr. Jennifer Harwell, Univ. of West Alabama Associate Professor of Nursing
September 2, 2022: Dr. Jennifer Harwell, Univ. of West Alabama Associate Professor of Nursing
September 2, 2022: Barbara Zeller, Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian, Upcoming Activities
ECCC and Neshoba Central partnership
Local college, high school partner to foster workplace learning