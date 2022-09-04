‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event.

The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.

Vendors showcased handmade ceramics, jewelry, local honey and more. Several vendors have made special appearances showcasing their craft on the HGTV show, Home Town.

The market saw 19 different vendors, which is the most in event history.

“This is a great opportunity to not only showcase my tea to different vendors in this state, but also the many tourists that come from all over the US and even some countries, just to shop here,” said Christina Berry, the founder of Siply Good Tea. “So, it gives my tea the opportunity to push its brand out there and get awareness from a large assortment of people.”

The final Mississippi Made of the year is scheduled for December.

