Mississippi State wins season opener against Memphis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat the Memphis Tigers 49-23 in their home opener and coach Mike Leach for the most part loved how the team looked.

“Two-thirds of the game, I thought we played really well. I was impressed with the way we played for an opener. One-third of the game I thought they got after us and pounded on us. They beat us on offense. They beat us on defense. And you know the biggest thing is we need to play a complete game,” Leach said.

It was not an ordinary day in Starkville as halfway through the first quarter, lightning struck and the game went into a very lengthy delay

“Quite a bit less difficult than I thought. Over the course of it, we had a few false alarms like, okay you can go out. Well, no you can’t. Maybe you can. Now you can’t. So that was kind of distracting. We handled it pretty good. We handled it better than I had expected,” Leach said.

“Yeah you know we came back out, it was huge to just finish that drive. We had a lot of momentum you know when the rain got called and you know it kind of sucked but that’s football. Sometimes you got to be ready to respond,” quarterback Will Rogers said.

Despite the delay, will rogers had a day with 450 passing yards and 5 touchdowns and it all started with the momentum shifting opening drive touchdown.

“Obviously, every time you have the ball to score, especially first drive, you want to start the season and the game right. I thought it was huge. I think we did some really good things on the first drive. We got the ball flowing a little bit, so it’s huge anytime you do that. I don’t think one guy played better than anybody else. I think we played good as a group, inside and outside receivers. There are obviously throws that I want back, and I should put it on them. You know for yards after the catch and things like that, we did a great job tonight. As a group, as a team, we have a lot of work to do. We are not where we need to be yet,” Rogers said.

An eventful night in Starkville as the Bulldogs are 1-0 to start the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.