Umbrella weather remains in the forecast

Sunday Planner
Sunday Planner
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This evening showers and storms moved across the area bringing some heavy downpours of rain. Most of us stayed dry from the rain, but more rain is on the way for us tomorrow. On and off again showers and thunderstorms will start early morning on Sunday and last much throughout the day. Your umbrella will be much needed if you have any plans tomorrow. Keep it packed and handy with you rain showers will stick around for the next few days.

High temperatures are falling below average, with temperatures near the mid 80s to kick off the week. Overnight lows are in the lower 70s.

