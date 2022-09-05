Children, adult injured in accident

Meridian firefighters worked to extricate all three victims from the car.
Meridian firefighters worked to extricate all three victims from the car.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian.

Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life.

The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45 N. near Highway 11/80.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore said one of the children was taken to Jackson to be treated while the other child and the adult remained in Meridian.

No other cars were involved in the wreck and it’s unclear exactly what led to the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

