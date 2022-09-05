Flash flooding is possible as storms move through today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Labor Day Monday! We have been dealing with heavy downpours of rain since the early morning hours. We can expect on and off again scattered thunderstorms much throughout the day. We get a small break from the rain before lunchtime, then heavy rain continues over the area.

Once the rain increases it leaves us in the potential for flash flooding. The risk is low over the whole state of Mississippi. Flash floods can happen very rapidly, so you want to stay weather aware throughout the day. You can download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

Umbrella weather is in the forecast for the next 7 days. Stay as dry as possible and enjoy your Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.