Local family celebrated Labor Day with cookout

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Turner family in Meridian is turning up their Labor Day celebration by fellowshipping with friends and family.

Many families were outside playing games, fishing, or going for a walk. The Turners were at home grilling burgers and wings for their close friends and neighbors. The theme for their get-together was blue and white to represent their favorite football team.

“Labor Day is a celebration for the workers of America who worked hard and a day of relaxation. We want to relax in joy. The Turners always turning it up. Of course, if you come with a Dallas Cowboy. That means you are going to get extra wings, a hamburger, and an extra hotdog,” said Turner’s family.

The Turner family wishes everyone a Happy Labor Day.

