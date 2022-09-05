Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County

Man killed while driving tractor Monday afternoon.
Man killed while driving tractor Monday afternoon.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that one person is dead after an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Rd. just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Cobler said the victim was driving a tractor when he was hit by a car. The tractor rolled on its side into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck.

