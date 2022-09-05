People take advantage of their day off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Folks across the country are taking advantage of the day off, and it’s no different here at home.

News 11 went out to see exactly how people spend their time this Labor Day.

A lot of people are using this day to spend more time with family and do fun activities. Folks here in meridian thought it was a great day to spend outdoors.

“This is just a little part of our family. We come out to the Bonita Lakes today just to do a little fishing for a few hours, we gonna eat a few snacks, and then we’re gonna go over to red lobster and eat some shrimp then we gonna head back in home back to Newton Mississippi,” said, Brenda Bender.

“I thought this morning I was laying down I was like it’s not raining outside I normally get on the treadmill I was like you know what today is the day I wanted to go to the lakes I love Bonita haven’t been in a while I used to come all the time I said you know I had already eaten labor day weekend you know labor day over the holidays, so I said I’m gonna get up and go to Bonita and get back at it,” said, Lesa Ramsey.

