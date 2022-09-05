Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County

Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust.
Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2.

Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a residence on Road 539 in Neshoba County.

The search pulled in over 7 kilos of high-grade marijuana, an indoor marijuana growing operation, a moonshine distillery, felon in possession of firearms charge, and multiple child abuse and neglect charges. This ends a 16-day search for the two fugitives.

King’s son Jean Boykin is the third person that was also arrested. He remains in jail on a denied bond.

