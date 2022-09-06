7th annual candlelight vigil for DeMarcus Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother is still mourning her son’s death seven years after he was shot dead.

She holds a candlelight vigil in honor of him every year.

Sherren Smith celebrated the life of her son DeMarcus Smith with candles, balloons, and heartfelt speeches. The vigil will be held tonight at 6:30 where DeMarcus was shot. It happened on the corner of 25th Avenue and 16th Street in September 2015. He was shot in the back several times and later died of his injuries.

The family is focusing on healing and expressing what DeMarcus meant to each of his family members.

“He was just a good person. Anyway he can help anybody he would help you,” said family member Barbara Clarke.

“He was the best little cousin I ever had,” said a family member.

“He was a blessing. We were all into music so when he passed, I just took the music route to a whole new level,” said family member DeMondre Bailey.

“He was a very special person to me, and I miss him,” said a family member.

“He was a great nephew. Hard worker,” said a family member.

“Custom made and beautifully designed that is what he was to me. He wasn’t a perfect child, but he was my child,” DeMarcus’ mother Sherren Smith.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement with this case, you are asked to call the East Crimestoppers line.

