“Canvases for Cancer” auction set for Sept. 29

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Museum of Art and Anderson Regional Cancer Center are teaming up to benefit cancer patients.

“Canvases for Cancer” will feature at least 50 works of art and other items up for auction. The special night will raise money for a virtual sky ceiling that will go into radiation therapy rooms.

Watercolor artist and Honorary Chair Rosemary Kahlmus spearheaded this effort and also donated 14 paintings.

“Through chemo and radiation, I painted every day. When I was in the healing process, I knew I wanted to give back to Anderson’s,” Khalmus said. “It’s just an amazing facility, the doctors, the technicians and the nurses. I knew that art would be my avenue.”

Several artists have donated paintings including Amanda Cassell who’s husband is an oncologist.

“Art can be encouraging in many ways through scripture and through different ways of encouraging them to be at peace when they’re going through these treatments,” Cassell said. “The skylight they are planning on donating, while you’re getting your treatment is a way to kind of zone out and be able to be at peace while you’re doing that.”

Canvases for Cancer will take place Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Meridian Museum of Art. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. You can also call 601-479-8013 for more information.

