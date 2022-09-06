Cloud cover keeps our high temperatures cool

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Tuesday. We woke up to some early morning fog. Those clouds will remain in place all day today. Some of us already experienced some rain showers also. Stray showers will stick around throughout the day before heavier rain moves in later this evening. All of us will not see rain, but carry your umbrella if you have any evening plans.

We do remain below average of our high temperatures with a average high of 91 degrees. High will be in the upper 80s for the remainder of the week. Thanks to cloud cover and the chance of rain showers over the area.

