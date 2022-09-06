Daily rain chances may dampen your car wash goals this week

Daily rain chances this week
Daily rain chances this week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have an upper-level disturbance just to our west / northwest. This puts us in an ideal position for the best atmospheric dynamics that lead to rain. Plus, there will be plenty of moisture available to fuel rain development. The upper disturbance will hang-out in our region for a series of days as it may close-off into an upper-low and meander through the end of the week. So, expect cloudier conditions this week, and chances for rain each day.

Tuesday, rain chances will be more hit & miss. So, not everyone will get rain, but those that do could get some bouts of heavy rain. By Wednesday, rain chances and coverage increase...becoming more scattered. Thursday will be similar, but Friday’s rain chances become more likely due to that previously mentioned closed-low that could sit over our region. Regardless, no day looks to be ideal for car-washing, but use your best judgement.

Highs this week will be unseasonably cool. Each day, highs will range from the mid-upper 80s. Average highs for Meridian (this time of year) should be in the low 90s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Danielle remains over the N. Atlantic, and it’s expected to weaken by the end of the week. Earl is gradually strengthening, and it could become our first Major Hurricane (Cat. 3 or higher) by the end of the week.

We’re also watching a disturbance just off the Coast of Africa. It has a moderate chance for development by the weekend, and if it gets a name....it’ll be called Fiona.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 5th, 2022
Flash flooding is possible as storms move through today
