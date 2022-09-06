Eloise Covington Bouder, formerly of Meridian, Mississippi, peacefully passed away at home in Helena, Alabama, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12 pm, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Franklin Denham will be officiating.

“Til we meet at Jesus feet.” Eloise was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George Bouder; her parents Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Covington; her sister Jeanie Wright; a brother Carl Covington; and many dear friends who are now celebrating with her in Heaven.

Family left to cherish her memory are brother, James and his wife Joy Covington; brother-in-law Eddie Wright; sons Dwayne and his wife Phyllis Bouder of Meridian and Steve Bouder of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter Deb and her husband John Losey of Helena; grandchildren Daniel, Paul, Liv, John, Joy, Jessie, and Stevie; and great-grandchildren. Eloise will be missed by friends, caregivers, and all those who truly loved her.

“Even with darkness sealing us in, we breathe they name. And through all the days that follow so fast, we trust thee.” Eloise had a kind heart and a sweet soul, and she knew how to pray. She trusted God: even in her darkest hours, she was a reflection of God’s love to others – without a need for words. Her smile and her presence were sufficient for us, as God’s grace was sufficient for her.

“At the moment of my death, my strength is from Heaven.” Eloise loved her family and friends. She loved hummingbirds and blue butterflies. We believe she left us for Heaven on the wings of Angels.

