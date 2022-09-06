Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Tunica teen
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mashayla Jackson of Tunica, Miss.
Jackson is a Black female, 5′ 6″, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and green shoes on Park Drive in Tunica about 7:14 a.m. Family members say Mashayla has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information about Mashayla Jackson, contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.
