Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Tunica teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mashayla Jackson of Tunica, Miss.

Jackson is a Black female, 5′ 6″, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and green shoes on Park Drive in Tunica about 7:14 a.m. Family members say Mashayla has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information about Mashayla Jackson, contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.