Grant to help deter crime approved for Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will be receiving additional money to help deter crime in the city.

The department was awarded a portion of a $97,000 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant. It will be spent in four areas to help improve safety. Police Chief Deborah Young said her department will use the money to educate the public about gang violence and tackle activity to decrease crime.

“A portion will be given to Meridian Police Department. It is to help us with the safety of our neighborhoods involving gang violence and other violence that goes on within our local neighborhoods here in Meridian. It will help our investigators as well as our local law enforcement officers in doing their jobs the correct way and helping with all the violence in our community.”

The city council will hold a public budget hearing next Monday.

