Grant to help deter crime approved for Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department will be receiving additional money to help deter crime in the city.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will be receiving additional money to help deter crime in the city.

The department was awarded a portion of a $97,000 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant. It will be spent in four areas to help improve safety. Police Chief Deborah Young said her department will use the money to educate the public about gang violence and tackle activity to decrease crime.

The city council will hold a public budget hearing next Monday.

