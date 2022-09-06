Mary Louise Bohannon

Services for Mary Louise Gordon Shurn Bohannon will be held Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meridian. A Celebration of Life will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

Mary Louise Gordon Shurn Bohannon was born April 21,1935. She was the first-born child of John C. and Mary Gordon. She spent her formative years in Meridian, MS and attended St. Joseph Elementary and High School. Mary relocated to Chicago where she married and had four beautiful children.

Mary later returned to her hometown of Meridian with her family and began her career at Peavey Electronics. Mary worked at Peavey Electronics for over 28 years where she dedicated her time to help build the best Sound Reinforcement Equipment in the World. She took great pride in the growth and development of her employees for their future success.

Mary loved her church, St. Joseph Catholic Church where she remained a faithful member. She served as President of Servants of Mary and a member of the Church Council.

After her retirement, Mary married her high school sweetheart, Charles Bohannon and moved to California. While in California, Charles and Mary were active members of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Pasadena. They remained in California for 8 years before returning home to reside in Meridian.

On September 2, 2022, Mary went from labor to reward. She will be especially missed by her family: husband, Charles Bohannon; siblings: Vivian Ann Roberts, Fred W. Gordon, and Michael D. Gordon; children: Robert L. Shurn (Carolyn), Felecia Shurn, Marietta Mosley, Elaine Shurn Bell, Winston Bohannon (Phyllis), and Courtney Bohannon (Sonya); 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may sign the online register at www.webbstephens.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Memory of Mary Bohannon to:

Charles and Mary Bohannon Trust for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meridian, MS.

The Catholic Foundation, PO Box 2248, Jackson, MS 39225

www.foundation@jacksondiocese.org

The Alonzo Lee Bohannon Scholarship

Haven Chapel UMC, PO Box 8052, Meridian, MS 39305