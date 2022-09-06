MAXCreates hosts yarn work shop for local students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sweaters, scarves, and mittens all have one thing in common, and that is yarn. Students are learning how to take yarn to the next step at The Max this Tuesday, September 6.

The Max is hosting a yarn workshop for students from 5:30-7:30. They are learning how to create cool yarn art as a part of the MAXCreates series. The students must be 10 through 15 years old. The Max believes this is a good way for students to branch out, meet new people, and learn new things.

“We really wanna make sure they are getting introduced to all kinds of art forms, so that’s visual arts and painting and things like that. It’s music, it’s history, its literature, it’s all these amazing things, and we really think it’s important to reach the age group, especially of preteens and teenagers,” said the Youth Educator at The Max, Kasey Mosely.

For more information on future MAXCreates events, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.