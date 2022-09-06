Million Dollar Band not headed to Texas this weekend

UA Million Dollar Marching band
UA Million Dollar Marching band
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - When you tune in to the Alabama-Texas game Saturday, you may notice one glaring absence, UA’s Million Dollar Band won’t be there.

It’s hard to imagine an Alabama game without the sound and spirit of the Million Dollar Band.

UA Athletics Department leaders said the reason has to do with seating arrangements and ticket allotment in Longhorn Stadium.

The emotions range from shock to surprise, some say they should still go to Austin while others believe the band is making the right decision to stay home.

UA senior Taylor Zempel’s says he supports the decision not to go this weekend.

“It’s rude for Texas.. if you wanna come this is where you’ll wanna be, so yeah I support them,” Taylor Zempel said.

The University of Alabama Athletics Department released this statement: “Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama-Texas football game.”

This is the first time since 2010 the band hasn’t traveled since Alabama played Duke in North Carolina, according to UA leaders.

More support for the band from UA student Maddy Devin of Boaz.

“I’m not surprised by the seating issue. I think it’s their prerogative where they will go or not,” said Devin.

Regardless of where anyone stands on the matter, one thing students agree on? They’ll miss hearing and seeing the band.

“I have never seen a game without the band there, so I think it will be a very weird experience,” said Paloma Cain.

We did reach out to the University of Texas for a statement, and at this point we haven’t heard from them.

