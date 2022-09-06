Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - Are you looking to get a career in law enforcement? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting people for Cadet Class 67.

The class will prepare those who enter to become state troopers. According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cal Robertson, no prior experience is necessary.

“We are still not up to staffing numbers statewide, but we want good quality applicants to put in for our next patrol school and you can be anywhere from retail or prior law enforcement,” Robertson said.

As of July 1, the department has increased the starting pay for new employees. The starting pay is now $50,000 annually, up from the previous $39,140 a year. With competitive pay, Robertson hopes qualified candidates will consider getting their foot in the door.

You may apply to join the Mississippi Highway Patrol here. The deadline for applications is Oct. 14, 2022.

