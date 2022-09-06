Graveside services for Mr. Nathan Jerome Hill will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Graham Cemetery, with the Reverend Paul Trosper officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the graveside service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hill, age 87, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Diversicare of Meridian.

Nathan was a life-long resident of Meridian. He was born on May 21, 1935. Nathan was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Meridian for 33 years specializing in body work, painting, and installing red and blue light bars on the police cars. He was an excellent welder and mechanic, and he loved mowing grass and keeping his place on Valley Road in excellent condition for his loving wife.

He is survived by his step-daughters, Dot Beasley, Patricia Joiner, Ramona (Paul) Bullock, and Joyce Wright; granddaughter, Elizabeth (James) Hodges; sisters, Dot Long, Joyce Bozeman, and Jean Grace; special niece Linda Stewart; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Frazier Hill; parents, Elvin and Mollie Hill; son, James Hill; daughter, Tina Jones; grandsons, Brandon “Red” Jones and Dustin Hill; step-granddaughters, Vanessa Owenby and Toni Beasley; brother, Billy Hill, and his sisters, Annie Pearl Daws and Estelle Wade.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Hill be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no public visitation prior to the graveside services.

