Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Marie Nuss will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, September 9, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home with the Reverend Pete Grund officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and Hanceville Funeral Home are honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Nuss, 65, of Lauderdale, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Fran was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. She worked for over 30 years at NAS Meridian where she worked as a plane captain and was working as a corrosion and paint inspector at the time of her death. She was a hard and dedicated worker; she loved her family and loved caring and providing for them.

Mrs. Fran is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Randy Nuss; children Misti Baird and Wendi Nelson (Rick); grandchildren Brooke Callahan, Nathan Whitsitt, Kinsley Nelson, Jacob Whitsitt, Ridge Nelson, and Cole Baird. One brother, Paul Grund, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Nuss is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Azellie Grund; Siblings, Leon Grund, Roger Grund, George Grund, Helen Sullivan, Betty Grund, and Ruth Grund.

The Nuss family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Nuss family will receive guests from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM Friday, September 9, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home prior to funeral rites.

