One in custody, one hospitalized after DeKalb shooting

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said his department is working a drive-by shooting case Tuesday.

Moore said it happened around noon at Deville Apartments in DeKalb.

The sheriff said one person is in custody and one person is in the hospital.

