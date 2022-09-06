One in custody, one hospitalized after DeKalb shooting

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said his department is working a drive-by shooting case Tuesday.

Moore said it happened around noon at Deville Apartments in DeKalb.

The sheriff said one person is in custody and one person is in the hospital.

