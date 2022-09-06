Renee Abston

Renee Abston
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Renee Abston, 64, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. at Barrytown Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 7th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Renee passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Choctaw Health & Rehabilitation.

Renee lived a simple life, but at the same time knew how to love and enjoy life to the fullest. She had so much fun attending music festivals and Butler Fest with her late friend, Connie James. Renee worked thirty years at the Patrician Academy “Little Saints” Daycare where she loved and cared for many children over the years. NaNa, as her babies knew her, touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her sister, Joanne Abston Steverson, brother, Sidney Ray Abston (Angie); and step-brothers, James McCary (Jane); and David Ray McCary (Karen); aunts, uncles, and many friends; and her fur-baby, Claire.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lyda Lee Wallace McCary; her step-father, Floyd L. “Flea Powder” McCary; and her father, Raymond A. Abston.

Pallbearers: Mike Lewis, Roger Williamson, Ray Tyson, Josh Tyson, Dwayne Johnson, and Don Giles. Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Brunner, Ted Abston, and Benjmain Barber.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Most Read

Man killed while driving tractor Monday afternoon.
Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County
Meridian firefighters worked to extricate all three victims from the car.
Children, adult injured in accident
Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust.
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
Low flash flood potential today
Flash flooding is possible as storms move through today

Latest News

Eloise Covington Bouder
Mary Louise Bohannon
Mr. Nathan Jerome Hill
Mrs. Frances Marie Nuss