Graveside services for Renee Abston, 64, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. at Barrytown Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 7th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Renee passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Choctaw Health & Rehabilitation.

Renee lived a simple life, but at the same time knew how to love and enjoy life to the fullest. She had so much fun attending music festivals and Butler Fest with her late friend, Connie James. Renee worked thirty years at the Patrician Academy “Little Saints” Daycare where she loved and cared for many children over the years. NaNa, as her babies knew her, touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her sister, Joanne Abston Steverson, brother, Sidney Ray Abston (Angie); and step-brothers, James McCary (Jane); and David Ray McCary (Karen); aunts, uncles, and many friends; and her fur-baby, Claire.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lyda Lee Wallace McCary; her step-father, Floyd L. “Flea Powder” McCary; and her father, Raymond A. Abston.

Pallbearers: Mike Lewis, Roger Williamson, Ray Tyson, Josh Tyson, Dwayne Johnson, and Don Giles. Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Brunner, Ted Abston, and Benjmain Barber.

