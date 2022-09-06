Three people died in crashes over Labor Day weekend, MHP says

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the number of car wrecks and incidents across its Labor Day travel enforcement period.

MHP says three people died in car crashes during the 2022 Labor Day weekend.

Details of each wreck are below.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also issued a total of 10,026 citations, made 270 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1,089 drivers for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 143 crashes resulting in 46 injuries with 3 fatal crashes and 3 deaths.

George County | September 3

Around 5 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613. A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale, MS, traveled South on Highway 613 when it collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Dungan of Lucedale, MS, traveling North. James Holifield died from the crash.

Washington County | September 4

Around 2:36 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 82. A 2012 Lexus ES driven by 44-year-old Marcus Flowers of Leland, MS, was traveling west on Highway 82 when it collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by 36-year-old Joseph Hudson, of Greenville, MS, traveling east on Highway 82. Marcus Flowers died from the crash.

Lauderdale County | September 5

Around 2:52 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 80. A 2018 Ford Fusion driven by 33-year-old Cassie Warbington of Meridian, MS, traveled west on Highway 80 when it collided with a Massey Ferguson tractor driven by 74- year-old David Gaddis, of Meridian, MS, traveling west on Highway 80. David Gaddis died from the crash.

