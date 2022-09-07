City of Meridian Arrest Report September 6, 2022
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY R KILLENS
|1982
|1621 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|DOUGLAS ROSS
|1978
|3009 56TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JEREMY R KILLENS
|1982
|1621 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DOUGLAS ROSS
|1978
|3009 56TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOHNNY C TAYLOR
|1972
|2701 CHANDLER ST APT 54 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ANTONIO SMITH
|1988
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT C22 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ZACARRIUS R CLARK
|1998
|3401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|ROCKYLE C MARSH
|1991
|1209 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|LAWSON M GRANT
|1982
|710 NORTH BROAD ST YORK, AL
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHAD J GRANTHAM III
|1993
|10091 RD 1513 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI
IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
|JAMES J LANIER
|1998
|4416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|MARIO L TERRELL
|1979
|905 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JACORRIE C ROBINSON
|1995
|1821 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|RODRIC L LIPSEY
|1994
|1526 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LESTER L PEARSON III
|1975
|7046 COUNTY ROAD 670 QUITMAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 9:47 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of 5th Street. The victims stated they were threatened with a gun and a knife and demanded everything they had, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:12 AM on September 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:38 AM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:44 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5500 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
At 7:18 AM on September 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 3400 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:56 PM on September 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of 5th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:58 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6400 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:57 PM on September 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:57 AM on September 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Will Wright Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
