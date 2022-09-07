City of Meridian Arrest Report September 6, 2022

Robbery

At 9:47 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of 5th Street. The victims stated they were threatened with a gun and a knife and demanded everything they had, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:12 AM on September 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:38 AM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:44 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5500 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

At 7:18 AM on September 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 3400 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:56 PM on September 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of 5th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 3:58 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6400 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:57 PM on September 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:57 AM on September 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Will Wright Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.