City of Meridian Arrest Report September 6, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY R KILLENS19821621 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
DOUGLAS ROSS19783009 56TH CT MERIDIAN, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JEREMY R KILLENS19821621 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOUGLAS ROSS19783009 56TH CT MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNNY C TAYLOR19722701 CHANDLER ST APT 54 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ANTONIO SMITH19882428 OLD MARION RD APT C22 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ZACARRIUS R CLARK19983401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
ROCKYLE C MARSH19911209 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
LAWSON M GRANT1982710 NORTH BROAD ST YORK, ALDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHAD J GRANTHAM III199310091 RD 1513 PHILADELPHIA, MSDUI
IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
JAMES J LANIER19984416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
MARIO L TERRELL1979905 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JACORRIE C ROBINSON19951821 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
RODRIC L LIPSEY19941526 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LESTER L PEARSON III19757046 COUNTY ROAD 670 QUITMAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:47 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of 5th Street. The victims stated they were threatened with a gun and a knife and demanded everything they had, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:12 AM on September 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:38 AM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:44 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5500 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
At 7:18 AM on September 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 3400 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:56 PM on September 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of 5th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:58 PM on September 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6400 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:57 PM on September 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:57 AM on September 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Will Wright Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

