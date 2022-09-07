City of Meridian Arrest Report September 7, 2022
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TIARA K PERSON
|1993
|200 23RD ST APT B3 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DANA B WHITE
|1991
|10889 MEEHAN SAVOY RD W ENTERPRISE, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|ERIKA M DEARMAN
|1997
|788 SCRUGGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - SPIRIT
|BRITTNEY S THRASH
|1983
|966 LAKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - SPIRIT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:55 AM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:49 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:15 AM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:39 PM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.
