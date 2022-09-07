City of Meridian Arrest Report September 7, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TIARA K PERSON1993200 23RD ST APT B3 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DANA B WHITE199110889 MEEHAN SAVOY RD W ENTERPRISE, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
ERIKA M DEARMAN1997788 SCRUGGS RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - SPIRIT
BRITTNEY S THRASH1983966 LAKE ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - SPIRIT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:55 AM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:49 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:15 AM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:39 PM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.

