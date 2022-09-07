City of Meridian Arrest Report September 7, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:55 AM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:49 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:15 AM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:39 PM on September 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.