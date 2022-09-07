Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadness and devastation strike as Memphis, the Mid-South and people all across the country grapple with the discovery of the body of a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two.

Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night and the man accused of killing her faced the judge for the second day in a row Wednesday. This time, for murder charges.

During the brief hearing, the judge revoked Abston’s bond.

Abston was originally charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence in this case. That is until investigators located and identified Fletcher’s body.

On Tuesday, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping were brought against Abston.

This is Abston’s second kidnapping offense. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison at the age of 16 for a kidnapping back in May 2000 but only spent 20 years behind bars.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed while driving tractor Monday afternoon.
Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County
Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust.
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said his department is working a drive-by shooting case...
One in custody, one hospitalized after DeKalb shooting
Meridian firefighters worked to extricate all three victims from the car.
Children, adult injured in accident
Preliminary numbers about how South Carolina drivers fared on the roadways over the New Year’s...
Three people died in crashes over Labor Day weekend, MHP says

Latest News

If you can identify suspects in a burglary at Highland Baptist Church, call Crime Stoppers at...
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects
Next couple of days
A relief from the rain is in sight
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays
State firearm database launching soon
New statewide police database aims to keep guns away from convicted criminals