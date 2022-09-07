Earl becomes the 2nd hurricane of the season

It's expected to continue strengthening
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Earl was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday evening. When the advisory came out, it had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Its overall development has been gradual because it has really had to battle some westerly wind shear (change in wind speed and direction with height). As it continues to move northward, then eventually northeast, the shear will decrease. This will lead to a more favorable environment for Earl to intensify...and it could do so rapidly. According to the official National Hurricane Center forecast, Earl could become the season’s first Major Hurricane reaching category 3 status by Friday.

Bermuda is under tropical alerts, and it does look like they’ll have some impacts from Earl. Regardless, it’s no threat to the U.S.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

