First Alert: Rounds of rain with possible flooding for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level disturbance will close off and become an upper-level ‘closed-low’ by Thursday. It’ll be over the Louisiana Gulf Coast and far enough away to allow us a drier day for Thursday. However, by Thursday night into Friday, the upper-level low will start sliding more inland and a bit farther west...putting our area in an ideal location to get rounds of rain from the system.

The Weather Prediction Center has our area under the possibility for Flash Flooding on Friday . Rainfall estimates, that day, will generally range from .5″ - 1″. However, if rounds of rain fall over the same areas, or if heavy rain is slow moving in an area, then estimates up to 2″ will be possible. So, have ways of getting alerts since flooding is a concern for Friday. If you haven’t already, download the free WTOK Weather App to stay a step ahead of the weather.

The closed low will bring similar weather to our area on Saturday, then it’ll gradually open up and move east of our area by early next week. So, starting Sunday, rain chances will gradually go down each day. It looks like a cold front will cross our area by Monday. Then, by Midweek, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will take over. This means that you can expect a series of sun-filled/dry days that our area definitely needs. So, brighter days are ahead.

As for temps, they’ll reach the upper 80s Thursday. However, due to clouds & rain on Friday and Saturday, highs both days will stay in the low-mid 80s. Upper 80s are expected by Sunday with mid-upper 80s into next week.

Tracking the Tropics

We continue to track Danielle and Earl, and both remain non-threats to the U.S. However, Earl is a threat to Bermuda which is under Hurricane alerts for Thursday. Earl is expected to become the first Major Hurricane of the season.

We’re also watching some disturbances in the eastern Atlantic. The next name up will be Fiona.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.