Kemper County Arrest Report September 7, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Santoine Burton 09-04-2022 DUI 1st; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; No Insurace;...
Andre Strong 09-03-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Prentiss Adams 09-03-2022 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Samuel Daniels 09-01-2022 Introduction of Contraband into Correctional Facility.jpg
Timmothy Simmons 09-06-2022 Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.jpg
Tyler McNeil 09-02-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Simeon Houston 09-06-2022 Carrying a Concealed Weapon; Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.jpg
Shaun Stryker 08-31-2022 Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; Driving with No Driver...
